Resignation: Hope Uzodinma gave APC chairman the letter from Tinubu- Source

Controversy surrounds the alleged resignation of Abdullahi Adamu, the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC). Reports suggest that the directive for him to step aside came from President Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu. The decision was reportedly communicated to Adamu by Imo State Governor and Chairman of the Progressive Governors’ Forum, Hope Uzodinma, who personally delivered the president’s letter to the embattled National Chairman.

According to a member of the ruling party’s National Working Committee, members were disappointed with Adamu’s action as he resigned without addressing them first. This lack of communication was deemed demeaning, and the absence of prior consultation with fellow NWC members was a point of concern.

In the wake of Adamu’s resignation, Senator Abubakar Kyari, the Deputy National Chairman for North, is expected to assume an acting capacity as per the party’s Constitution. However, it remains uncertain whether Adamu will attend the forthcoming National Caucus and National Executive Committee meetings of the party.

The unnamed source expressed surprise at the news of Adamu’s resignation, echoing the sentiment shared by others. The source revealed that it was understood to be a directive from the presidency, and reliable information indicates that Governor Uzodinma personally delivered the president’s letter to Adamu.

The decision not to inform fellow NWC members before taking action was met with disappointment, highlighting possible internal divisions within the party. The source mentioned that official confirmation of the change in leadership would likely be announced at the upcoming meetings, but for now, they believe Senator Kyari will temporarily take over as acting National Chairman.

It is worth noting that the situation has sparked interest and concern within the party, with many eagerly awaiting further details and official announcements regarding the circumstances surrounding Abdullahi Adamu’s resignation and the subsequent leadership transition.

Source: Punch paper

