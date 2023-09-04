Resign Or Face Coup -Primate Elijah Ayodele Warns President Isaias Afwerki

The Spiritual Head of the INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, Primate Elijah Ayodele has issued a strong message to President Isaias Afwerki of Eritrea, urging him to resign or face coup. He went further to reveal the reason why he issued this warning.

Recall that Isais Afwerki, a former freedom fighter, has been President of Eritrea since its independence in 1993. Isaias was elected President of Eritrea by the national assembly.

According to Primate Elijah Ayodele: “If the President of Eritrea is not careful and sensitive enough, I see him being removed. If the President does not put democracy in order, then he should be prepared for trouble. And when this trouble comes, it will take over his government. Let him start rounding up to leave that presidential office or wait for the trouble that is coming for democracy is progressive.”

This was disclosed in a video on his official social media handle hours ago.

Picture credit: Google

World-Religion (

)