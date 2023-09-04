Resign Or Face Coup – Primate Elijah Ayodele Tells President Isaias Afwerki Of Eritrea

The leader of the INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, Primate Elijah Ayodele, has delivered a stern message to President Isaias Afwerki of Eritrea, advising him to step down or potentially confront a coup. Primate Ayodele also disclosed the rationale behind his warning.

The cleric reportedly stated in the video that, “If the President of Eritrea is not careful and sensitive enough, I see him being removed. If the President does not put democracy in order, then he should be prepared for trouble. And when this trouble comes, it will take over his government. Let him start rounding up to leave that presidential office, or wait for the trouble that is coming, for democracy is progressive.”

It’s worth noting that, Isaias Afwerki, a former liberation fighter, has held the position of Eritrea’s President, since the nation gained independence in 1993. He was chosen as President through the national assembly’s electoral process.

