Resign If You Disagree With Buhari’s Naira Swap Policy — Atiku Tells Labour Minister, Keyamo

In a recent remark, Festus Keyamo, the Minister of State for Labour and Employment, was urged to resign from President Muhammadu Buhari’s cabinet if he disagreed with the Naira Swap policy by Phrank Shaibu, the Special Adviser on Public Affairs to Atiku Abubakar.

Shaibu pointed out that Keyamo had earlier justified Buhari’s choice to disobey court orders by citing reasons of national security, but now she is opposed to the move to adopt the cashless policy.

Keyamo’s silence about the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) strike in 2020 and 2022 was also questioned by Shaibu. He questioned Keyamo’s lack of activism at the time, given that the strikes lasted 10 and 8 months, respectively. Shaibu also criticized Keyamo for being hypocritical in supporting Tinubu, who had been charged with heroin trafficking and had to pay $460,000 in restitution to American authorities.

The announcement from Shaibu comes at a time when opinions on the Naira Swap scheme are mixed in Nigeria. Others have raised concern about the policy’s consequences on small enterprises and the private sector, despite other residents’ support for the initiative, citing its potential to eliminate corruption.

Since Keyamo and other well-known Nigerians have started speaking out in the issue, it has grown even more intense.

All citizens are reminded by Shaibu’s demand that Keyamo step down to speak out against government actions they disagree with. Everyone has the right to voice their opinions and defend their convictions. As Nigerians, we must make sure that our opinions are heard and that our principles are upheld.

