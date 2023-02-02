This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Resign as Atiku’s running mate, Clark tells Okowa

Former Federal Commissioner for Information and South South Leader, Chief Edwin Clark has asked the Delta state Governor Ifeanyi Okowa to resign from being the running mate of Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, the People’s Democratic Party, PDP, presidential candidate.

Addressing journalists on Wednesday at his Asokoro residence in Abuja, the Leader of Pan Niger Delta Forum, PANDEF and Southern and Middle-Belt Leaders Forum (SMBLF) in a letter dated February 2, 2023, addressed to Governor Okowa, said that the Governor and Atiku will not win the presidency on joint ticket.

Clark, who noted that Okowa disregarded southern governors’ and other stakeholders’ resolutions that no politician from the South should accept to be Atiku Abubakar’s running mate, accused the governor of using Delta people’s money to fund his campaign with Atiku. Clark urged the governor to publicly apologise to the people of the south and withdraw from the race.

“Today, I state with surety that you are more autocratic than any other military administrator who has governed Delta State since its formation in 1991,” the letter read.

“I can see why you chose to accept Alhaji Atiku Abubakar’s offer to be your running mate in order to put yourself in a more secure position, betraying your Southern Nigerian colleagues and the people in the process.

“No, God’s favour prevents your plea from being granted. You may have lost sight of how serious the offence you perpetrated against the people of Southern Nigeria was.

“You freely persuaded everyone to arrange a meeting of the 17 Southern governors in Government House Asaba on Tuesday, May 11, 2021 in order to mask your wicked plot,’ You provided them with a secretariat that worked under your direction to draught the communiqué, which was skillfully read by Governor Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State, the chairman of the Southern Governors Forum. You gave them a very warm welcome.

It was a bombshell indeed because all of you sought the Southern Presidency and insisted that none of you accept the position of Vice President.

“Shortly after, the Southern and Middle-Belt Leaders Forum (SMBLF), which I chair, vowed that no Southern governors, legislators, or politicians in office should accept the position of running mate, especially for Atiku Abubakar.

In order to confirm the choice made in your Government House Asaba, the 17 governors later met once more in Lagos and Enugu. We had no idea that you were utilising this to refine your long-term strategy of serving as Atiku Abubakar’s running mate.

Therefore, we are not surprised that you instructed all the Delta State delegates to vote overwhelmingly for Atiku Abubakar during the PDP Presidential Primaries last year instead of your neighbours, Governors Nyesom Wike of Rivers State and Governor Udom Emmanuel of Akwa Ibom State.

