Residence of Etiosa LGA of Lagos State threatened to vote APC or risk eviction from the community

Few moments ago, an audio tape in which residence of Etiosa LGA of Lagos State were being threatened to vote for APC in the vote coming Presidential Election surfaced online.

In the tape, a yet to be identified man could be heard telling the residence of Etiosa LGA of Lagos State that if they want to continue doing their business peacefully in the environment, they should vote for “All Progressive Congress” in the forthcoming election and this has stirred massive reactions from the general public.

The 2023 general election is scheduled to take place this month and party members are doing all they can to intimidate the citizens just for their selfish purpose which doesn’t seems right.

According to reports, The Nigerian Police have commenced investigation regarding to tape but nothing tangible has been heard from them yet. Click on the link below to watch the video.

