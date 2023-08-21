Reshuffling Cabinet Formed In 77 Days Instead Of 60 Days Is A Sign Of Unpreparedness – Okonkwo

Kenneth Okonkwo, one of the spokespersons for the OBIDATTI Presidential campaign council, has asserted that the current administration’s attempt, led by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, to reorganize a cabinet that was established in 77 days instead of the mandated 60 days reflects a sense of confusion within the administration.

As it is now widely known, President Tinubu has ultimately allocated portfolios to certain ministers who were nominated and approved by the National Assembly. Following their portfolio assignments, there has been a range of reactions from social media users.

In a recent post on his official Twitter account as seen in the screenshot below, Kenneth Okonkwo expressed his viewpoint that the actions taken by President Tinubu’s administration to reshuffle a cabinet that was originally constituted in 77 days rather than the required 60 days indicate a lack of readiness on the part of the administration.

According to Okonkwo, this type of administration is not aligned with the current needs of Nigeria.

In my opinion, I believe Kenneth Okonkwo should stop criticising Tinubu’s government in almost all the things they do, because to me, that’s not a sign of them being a better leader.

