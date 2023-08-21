Rerun Poll: Maybe This Is An Opportunity For Us To Have A Higher Margin Of Victory -LP Lawyer Edun

Kehinde Edun, National Legal Adviser of the Labour Party (LP), has said that his party would score higher margin of votes if a rerun is called, with only a few weeks until the presidential election petition tribunal delivers its Judgement on the various petitions brought by Labour Party presidential candidate, Mr. Peter Obi, and Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party.

In an exclusive interview with the New Telegraph, Edun stated that the Labour Party is well prepared for any scenario.

He claimed that party supporters were prepared to vote for him.

He went on to say that it would be a chance to overwhelmingly win the election.

If a recount is ordered, my team and I are prepared, and I have no doubt that the majority of voters who supported us would do the same. Based on our efforts, we can expect an increase in support. Perhaps this is our chance to increase our chances of success. When we do this again, it will be much larger. Edun was recently cited in a New Telegraph paper article.

