Reps Urge FG To Tackle Gully Erosion Ravaging Communities In Oron Federal Constituency – John NTEKIM

The House of Representatives, Wednesday, urged the Federal Government to urgently intervene in the devastating gully erosion ravaging Iquita and Ekeya communities in Oron and Okobo local government areas of Akwa Ibom State respectively.

The resolution was passed by the House following a motion sponsored by Rep. Martins Esin, representing Oron/Mbo/Okobo/Udung Uko/Urueoffong Oruko Federal Constituency.

At its plenary session presided over by the Deputy Speaker, Rt. Hon. Benjamin Kalu, the House mandated the Ecological Fund Office and related agencies to carry out an impact assessment of the affected communities and find a remediation plan that would stem the tide of gully erosion in those areas.

The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) was further urged by the House, to send relief materials and provide temporary homes to the victims of the erosion in the affected communities.

The House however mandated its Committee on Environment (when constituted), to liaise with the Federal Ministry of Environment to ensure the provision of funds to address the erosion menace which Rep. Esin said is ravaging Iquita and Ekeya communities and threatening neighbouring settlements.