Reps to Tinubu: Implement 35% affirmative action, include women in his cabinet

The House of Representatives encouraged President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on Thursday to take into account the declaration calling for 35% affirmative action to increase the representation of women in government through ministerial nominees.

According to information gathered by Vanguard, a motion made by Hon. Billy Osawaru headed “Need to Ensure Beijing Declaration on 35% Affirmative Action on Women’s Appointment into Positions” was called after it was discussed.

Osawaru, who was introducing the motion, stated that Nigeria, as a United Nations member, had signed and ratified all relevant international instruments, agreements, and conventions, including the Beijing Declaration and Platform for Action 1995, without any reservations. These documents have consistently emphasized that member countries put in place the essential mechanisms to combat gender discrimination, guarantee equality, and uphold the human dignity of all people, male and female.

Since 2006, the National Gender Policy (NGP) in Nigeria has established a 35% Affirmative Action (AA) goal. This policy mandates that 35% of women participate in all aspects of governance.

Although the NGP is acknowledged, it is not implemented as intended, which has caused our nation to lag behind other African nations like Rwanda, Senegal, South Africa, and Namibia that have developed their development.

A 2022 report by the nongovernmental organization Gender Strategy Advancement International (GSAI) showed that Nigeria ranked 181 of 193 countries on the Gender Equality Index, for countries with low women representation in governance, while the World Gender Gap report placed Nigeria 123rd out of a total of 146 countries.

Our beloved President, His Excellency Ahmed Bola Tinubu, who has been proactive since taking office, will soon name and inaugurate his cabinet to assist in guiding the nation’s affairs.

Nigerian women have continued to achieve in both Nigeria and other nations, holding important positions and succeeding in the private sector, but they have not yet received the 35% status in Nigeria.

“During the 2015–2019 and 2019–2023 administrations of President Muhammadu Buhari, the then-President broke his pledges to Nigerian women by appointing only six women out of the 36 cabinet ministers, or roughly 16% of the total.

“Despite worldwide calls for increased female participation in politics and other fields, Nigeria appears to be moving in the wrong direction since 1999. Only about 157 women have been sworn in as members of the National Assembly out of the more than 2,657 legislators (both Senate and Reps).

The resolution was approved by the majority of the members after being submitted to a voice vote, and it was consequently adopted.

