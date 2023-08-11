Reps to grill FUHSO, Fed Poly Wannune heads over alleged theft of N9bn TETFund funds in Benue

The House of Representatives Adhoc Committee for the investigation of TETFund projects will, on Friday, take its probe to Benue State.

Among heads of tertiary institutions expected to be squeezed is the Vice-Chancellor of the Federal University of Health Sciences Otukpo, Prof Innocent Ujah as well as the Rector of the Federal Polytechnic Wannune, Prof. Garba Mohammed.

The pair have come under the spotlight over the alleged theft of over N9bn TETFund funds meant for projects in the institutions.

According to our findings, nine tertiary institutions in the state have received a whooping N50bn for projects.

The breakdown is as follows: Joseph Sarwan Tarka Federal University of Agriculture (N8.6bn), Benue State University (N9.3bn), Benue State Polytechnic Ugbokolo (N10bn), and Federal University of Health Sciences Otukpo (N6.7bn).

Others are Federal Polytechnic Wannune (N2.2bn), College of Education Katsina-Ala (N4.5bn), College of Education Oju (N5.5bn), Federal College of Education Odugbo (N1.7bn) and the Nigerian Army College of Environmental Sciences and Technology (N224m).

However, a source close to the committee alleged that the Vice-Chancellor of the Federal University of Health Sciences and his counterpart at the Federal Polytechnic Wannune have multiple petitions on their neck.

The petitions, it was learnt, center around the diversion of the TETFund funds into private use.

“The Federal Government has released so much money through TETFund yet no single building to show for all the investment in some of these institutions,” our source said.

“Specifically, we have heard of a series of petitions against the heads of the FUHSO and Federal Polytechnic Wannune over alleged misuse of government funds.

“These monies were meant for critical infrastructures in the said institutions but there is nothing visibly on the ground at the moment. This is inexcusable. “

The Reps committee recently visited tertiary institutions in Kogi, Niger, Kwara, Lagos, and Ogun States among others.

