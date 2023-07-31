Reps summon IPPIS desk officer Haruna Kolo over extortion

According to Vangaurd report, In a startling revelation that has sent shockwaves through the corridors of power, the Chairman of the House of Representatives committee investigating job racketeering and gross mismanagement of the Integrated Payroll and Personnel Information System (IPPIS) has issued a summons to Haruna Kolo, the IPPIS Desk officer at the Federal Character Commission (FCC). The summon comes in the wake of explosive allegations made by the Commission’s Chairman, Farida Dankaka, who exposed Kolo’s alleged involvement in illegal employment practices and extortion from the public.

Farida Dankaka, in a courageous appearance before the lawmakers on Monday, did not mince her words when she revealed that Haruna Kolo was at the center of a web of corrupt practices within the Federal Character Commission. According to her testimony, Kolo has been implicated in illegal employment activities and has reportedly extorted money from the teeming populace in exchange for job opportunities. These damning allegations have raised serious questions about the integrity and transparency of the recruitment processes at the FCC.

The gravity of the situation was further compounded by the revelation that Haruna Kolo is currently at large, evading the Commission’s invitation to address the allegations levied against him. Despite being embroiled in a scandalous job racketeering scheme, Kolo has allegedly chosen to abscond and, shockingly, has not resigned from his position as an FCC staff member. This brazen display of non-cooperation and evasion of responsibility has left lawmakers and citizens alike deeply concerned about the state of affairs within the Commission.

In light of these serious allegations and Kolo’s elusive behavior, the House of Representatives committee has taken decisive action. The summon issued to Haruna Kolo and Isah Ahmed, both linked to the IPPIS, instructs them to appear before the lawmakers on Friday. The inclusion of the Federal Character Commission in the investigation reflects the committee’s commitment to upholding transparency and accountability across all relevant government agencies.

The ongoing investigation into MDAs, job racketeering, and mismanagement of the IPPIS is of significant public interest, given the importance of fair and merit-based recruitment in a country striving for progress and development. The IPPIS was intended to streamline the government’s payroll system and eradicate ghost workers, but recent revelations have cast a shadow of doubt over its effectiveness and credibility.

As the nation awaits the Friday hearing, all eyes will be on Haruna Kolo and Isah Ahmed as they are called upon to provide answers to the grave accusations leveled against them and the FCC. Their testimonies will be crucial in uncovering the truth behind the alleged illegal employment practices and financial extortion within the Commission.

The House of Representatives, in its pursuit of accountability and justice, is determined to get to the bottom of this scandal and ensure that all those involved in any wrongdoing face the consequences of their actions. The summon represents an opportunity for Kolo and Ahmed to cooperate fully with the investigation and shed light on any malfeasance that may have occurred within the IPPIS and the Federal Character Commission.

Credit: Vangaurd

