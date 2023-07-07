Reps make case for Oba-Nnewi-Uga-Akokwa-Arondizuogu-Okigwe road

The House of Representatives has urged the Federal Road Maintanance Agency (FERMA) and the Federal Ministry of Works and Housing to commence immediate reconstruction of the Oba-Nnewi-Uga-Akokwa-Arondizuogu-Okigwe road.

The resolution was sequel to a unanimous adoption of a motion by Ikeagwuonu Ugochinyere (PDP-Imo) at plenary on Thursday.

Moving the motion earlier, Mr Ugochinyere said the road cuts across Idemili North-South, Nnewi North-South-Ekwusigo, Aguata and Ideato North-South federal constituencies of Anambra and Imo.

The lawmaker, who represents Ideato North and South in Imo, said the road had turned to death trap in recent times. According to him, it has become a flash point for robbery, kidnapping and killing of innocent road users.

Mr Ugochinyere said the failed portions of the road forced inhabitants of the affected communities to flee from their homes to seek safety and shelter elsewhere.

“Now that the rain is here, the already deplorable state of the road has been worsened and inhabitants of the communities are no longer able to go about their daily activities freely, as their lives and property are under threat due to the torrential erosions that ensue from the rains,” he explained. “Worried that if no serious remedial or reconstruction work is carried out on theroad, the lives, businesses and economy of inhabitants of the affected communities.will be completely crumbled.”

In his ruling, the Speaker Tajudeen Abbas referred the motion the House Committee on Works when constituted.

(NAN)