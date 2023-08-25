Reps demand release of IPOB leader Nnamdi Kanu, decry South-East’s worsening insecurity

The House of Representatives ad hoc committee, interfacing with relevant security agencies to reduce kidnapping, assassinations and banditry in Abia communities, has called for the release of IPOB leader Nnamdi Kanu.

The communities are Isiukwuato and Umunnochi LGAs.

Obinna Aguocha, the ad hoc committee chair, made the call in Abuja at the resumed sitting of the house.

Mr Aguocha said Mr Kanu’s release would serve as a panacea for peace in the South-East.

Mr Aguocha called for the unconditional release of Mr Kanu from detention to ensure lasting peace and security in the region.

The lawmaker said there was the need to be prepared to tackle the root cause of insecurity to ensure lasting solutions.

Mr Aguocha said for absolute peace, reduction of crime rate and ending IPOB’s sit-at-home order, there was the need for investment in meaningful infrastructural development.

The legislator said this would improve economic growth and opportunities in the South-East.

Mr Aguocha said it was imperative for the federal government to recognise the rule of law, justice and equitable inclusion of the South-East in Nigeria’s governance.

The House of Representatives had prior to embarking on its ongoing recess, pledged to wade into the case of Mr Kanu, following a similar demand through a motion.

Mr Aguocha said, “The challenges we face are not mere statistics or headlines. They are real-life manifestations that affect the lives of our people, disrupt the functioning of our institutions and communities.”

He further mentioned that this had impeded the growth of the region, adding that banditry, kidnapping, assassinations, communal and religious clashes, and threats to life had shaken the foundation of the region.

Amobi Ogah, the sponsor of the motion, alleged that “instead of combing the bushes to flush out criminals as demanded by the House, through its resolution, the police seemed to be the major threat.”

Mr Ogah said of all the prayers, including setting up a joint security task force to comb the bushes, nothing had been done.

The legislator said rather, there were multiple police checkpoints, described as “embarrassing,” while kidnapping remained on the increase.

