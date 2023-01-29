Reps Committee Rejects Naira Swap Extension, Threatens Emefiele’s Arrest

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

The House of Representatives has rejected the ten days extension given by the Central Bank of Nigeria for the exchange of the old naira notes.

It should be recalled that the CBN had earlier given January 31st, 2023, as the deadline for the return of the old notes. Following public outcry, the CBN had succumbed to pressure and extended the deadline by 10 more days. In the statement which was released by the CBN Governor, Godwin Emefiele, he said that the new deadline is now February 10th.

In its reaction to the 10 days extension, the Ad Hoc Committee, chaired by the leader of the House, Alhassan Ado Doguwa, rejected the extension, and said that the CBN must comply with Sections 20 sub 3, 4 and 5 of the CBN act.

In the report which was made by Vanguard, the House of Reps said that the 10 days extension is not the solution to the problem, and added that the House would go ahead and sign warrant of arrest to compel Emefiele to appear before the House.

He said – “Nigeria is a developing economy and a nascent democracy must respect the principle of the rule of law. And the House would go ahead to sign arrest warrant to compel the CBN Governor (Emefiele) to appear before the ad hoc committee.”

