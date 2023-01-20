Reps allege cover-up in Edo graduate’s killing

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

The House of Representatives has urged the Inspector-General of Police, Usman Baba, to look into the extrajudicial execution of a boy named Godsent Obhafuoso in Uromi, Edo State, by a police bullet, claiming cover-up.

The House decided to hold a moment of quiet in memory of the deceased, but the MPs urged the IGP to look into how Mr. Godsent Obhafuoso was killed on August 13, 2022, while attending a social gathering in Uromi.

Additionally, the House instructed the Committee on Police Affairs to monitor adherence to the resolutions and provide a report within four weeks for additional legislative action.

The resolutions were based on a motion made by House member from Edo, Sergius Ogun, headlined “Need to Investigate the Killing of Godsent Obhafuoso by Police Stray Bullet in Uromi Edo State,” which the legislators overwhelmingly adopted at the session on Thursday.

Ogun, who proposed the motion, pointed out that Section 14(2)(b) of the 1999 Constitution stipulates that the security and welfare of the Nigerian people must be the primary goal of the government, and that Section 4 of the Constitution grants the National Assembly the authority to pass laws for the Federation’s peace, order, and good governance.

Ogun declared, “The House is worried by the rate of innocent and unknowing individuals dying from police personnel’s errant gunfire in many parts of the country. One month after receiving his diploma from Ambrose Alli University in Ekpoma, Edo State, Godsent Obhafuoso was shot and died by a police stray bullet on August 13, 2022, at a social event in Uromi, Edo State.

The Office of the Assistant Inspector General of Police, Zone 5, Edo State, has informed the House that attempts to bring the negligent police officer to justice were unsuccessful because of their complacency.

