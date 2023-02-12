Reports of violence at APC Yobe North rally false, malicious- Lawan

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Senate President Ahmad Lawan has denied that there was any violence during the All Progressives Congress (APC) zonal rally held in Gashua, Bade Local Government Area, in Yobe State on Saturday.

Ola Awoniyi, Lawan’s Special Adviser (Media), issued a statement in Abuja that criticized several media reports that claimed the protest had been disrupted as being maliciously untrue.

The statement also refuted claims that Lawan’s supporters at the event threw stones at Yobe Governor Mai Mala Buni.

In a portion of the media, the statement reads: “We have seen various misrepresentations and blatant fabrications about happenings during the APC zonal campaign rally that was conducted in Gashua, Bade Local Government Area, in Yobe State on Saturday, February 11, 2023.

“The defamatory reports implied that a certain group of supporters interfered with the rally. Several party leaders allegedly took stones at the event, according to the article.

“We unequivocally declare that the claims are false. They gave an entirely false account of what occurred.

The people of Yobe North Senatorial District, also known as Zone C, attended the rally in large numbers to demonstrate their support for the All Progressives Congress (APC) and, in particular, to express their gratitude for the accomplishments of State Governor, His Excellency, Mai Mala Buni, over the course of the past three and a half years of his administration.

In honor of their son, His Excellency Ahmad Ibrahim Lawan, President of the Senate of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, whose candidacy for the Yobe North Senatorial District has just been confirmed by a ruling from the Supreme Court, the large size and fervor of the crowd was undoubtedly a sign of solidarity and support.

The rally served as just another indication of how well-established the bond between Yobe North’s residents and the governor is. Additionally, it demonstrates the APC’s strength and unity in the Zone. According to The Nation.

“Perhaps the sponsors of the fake news that was spread to denigrate the party were enraged by this. However, they were unable to plant the seeds of discontent among the party members during their journey.

“We urge the general public to disregard the stated study because it was created with malice,” the statement reads.

