Reports Of Uzodinma Asking Opposition Parties To Pay N54M Before Campaigning Took Us Aback – Yabagi Sani

The Chairman of Inter-Party Advisory Council (IPAC), Yabagi Sani, has suggested that the Incumbent Governor of Imo State and a stalwart in the All Progressive Congress (APC), Hope Uzodinma, would not ask any party to pay N54Million before campaigning in the State; as he maintained that reports that the Governor did made the demand took the IPAC aback.

Yabagi Sani had said, “Well, we were actually taken aback. I remember we had an event and he came and this issue came up, and he said, no, people can even campaign in his bedroom.”

Yabagi Sani, who spoke during an interview on Arise Television, suggested that the reports that Uzodinma asked opposition parties to pay a certain amount of money before they could campaign in Imo State might be false. According to him, the Imo Governor is a democrat, who understands that the people have the right to seek that electorates vote them into power. He said the Governor has no reason to ask parties to pay before they could campaign.

Some reports had earlier revealed how Uzodinma purportedly asked opposition parties to pay N54Million before they could hold campaigns in Imo State ahead of the coming governorship election. The reports suggested that Uzodinma does not want any other party to defeat the APC in the State, hence, his decision to stop parties from holding campaigns.

Sani, who spoke about this, said the IPAC has not heard Uzodinma’s side of the story. He, however, recounted how the Imo Governor had, in the past, insisted that he would not stop anyone from campaigning in his State.

