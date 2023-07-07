NEWS

Reports Of Uzodinma Asking Opposition Parties To Pay N54M Before Campaigning Took Us Aback – Yabagi Sani

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 1 day ago
0 398 1 minute read

The Chairman of Inter-Party Advisory Council (IPAC), Yabagi Sani, has suggested that the Incumbent Governor of Imo State and a stalwart in the All Progressive Congress (APC), Hope Uzodinma, would not ask any party to pay N54Million before campaigning in the State; as he maintained that reports that the Governor did made the demand took the IPAC aback.

Yabagi Sani had said, “Well, we were actually taken aback. I remember we had an event and he came and this issue came up, and he said, no, people can even campaign in his bedroom.”

(Forward video to 1:06)

Yabagi Sani, who spoke during an interview on Arise Television, suggested that the reports that Uzodinma asked opposition parties to pay a certain amount of money before they could campaign in Imo State might be false. According to him, the Imo Governor is a democrat, who understands that the people have the right to seek that electorates vote them into power. He said the Governor has no reason to ask parties to pay before they could campaign.

Some reports had earlier revealed how Uzodinma purportedly asked opposition parties to pay N54Million before they could hold campaigns in Imo State ahead of the coming governorship election. The reports suggested that Uzodinma does not want any other party to defeat the APC in the State, hence, his decision to stop parties from holding campaigns.

Sani, who spoke about this, said the IPAC has not heard Uzodinma’s side of the story. He, however, recounted how the Imo Governor had, in the past, insisted that he would not stop anyone from campaigning in his State.

Matthewcontents (
)

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 1 day ago
0 398 1 minute read
Photo of Joner

Joner

Related Articles

Mmesoma: A Woman Stabbed Her Husband To Death And No one Seems Interested – Shehu Sani Reveals

8 mins ago

“Back To Germany” Actor Emeka Ike Says As He Bonds With His Beautiful Daughter, Oluchi (Pictures)

10 mins ago

Today’s Headlines: Most Of Us As Juveniles Made Mistakes – Keyamo, South Africa invites Tinubu to BRICS summit

20 mins ago

Beautiful Wedding Attires For Muslim Couples

22 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button