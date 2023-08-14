Reports: Medical booked’ as Moises Caicedo saga reaches conclusion between Liverpool and Chelsea

Chelsea’s pursuit of Moises Caicedo has reached a decisive conclusion, dealing a major setback to Liverpool’s hopes of acquiring the talented midfielder.

Last week, Brighton and Hove Albion accepted a staggering £110 million bid from the Reds for the 21-year-old, raising expectations of his imminent move. However, Chelsea, unrelenting in their efforts to secure Caicedo’s signature, persisted in their chase.

Reports indicate that the Ecuadorian player was favoring a move to the London club, and now, Chelsea has successfully secured the services of the sought-after talent with an even more remarkable deal.

A reported British record transfer fee of £115 million has been agreed upon, according toItalian journalist Fabrizio Romano. The details of the deal include a sell-on clause benefiting Brighton.

The young midfielder is now set to undergo medical tests in preparation for the move. Upon completing the formalities, Caicedo is expected to put pen to paper, committing to Chelsea until at least June 2031, with a potential extension option until 2032.

This development leaves Liverpool in a challenging position as they seek to fill the void left by the departure of midfield stalwarts Jordan Henderson and Fabinho.

While they had been targeting Southampton’s Romeo La, their efforts have been met with rejection, having had three bids, the highest reaching £45 million, turned down.

On the other hand, Chelsea remains active in the transfer market, eyeing a potential £55 million deal for Belgian international Romeo La.

