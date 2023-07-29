NEWS

Reports: Mason Greenwood's Man Utd return moves closer after progress in secret talks

Manchester United’s young striker, Mason Greenwood, edges closer to a return to the first team following a breakthrough in “secret talks” with shirt sponsors Adidas.

The ongoing discussions have been characterized as positive, and a final decision on his club future is expected before the start of the Premier League season.

Since January 2022, Greenwood has been sidelined from training and matches while the club conducted an internal investigation into the forward. However, recent developments suggest that the talented player may soon rejoin the squad.

Adidas, Manchester United’s long-time sponsor, has reportedly expressed approval of Greenwood’s potential return. Although talks between the clothing company and the club remain private, Adidas has indicated that it would not pose an insurmountable obstacle to Greenwood’s reinstatement.

As the negotiations continue, Greenwood has been training individually in preparation for a potential return to professional football. The 21-year-old, who already boasts an impressive record with 35 goals in 129 matches for the Red Devils, remains suspended on full pay for over 18 months.

While the prospect of Greenwood’s comeback is encouraging news for Manchester United, with the club actively seeking a new striker during the ongoing transfer window.

The Red Devils are currently engaged in negotiations with Serie A side Atalanta over the potential transfer of young forward Ramus Hojlund. However, the clubs are currently in a stand-off, with Atalanta holding out for a fee higher than the £70 million mark, while United remains steadfast with their valuation at £50 million.

Source: Daily Express.co.uk.

