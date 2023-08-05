Reports: Man Utd handed injury setback as Hojlund is expected to be unavailable for a few weeks

Manchester United’s latest signing, Rasmus Hojlund, may have to sit out the first few weeks of the upcoming season due to an injury concern.

The 20-year-old striker was officially unveiled by the club at the Threatre of Dreams before their penultimate pre-season friendly against Lens.

However, sources have revealed that Hojlund picked up a “small issue” during his pre-season training with Atalanta, and as a result, he is not yet match-ready.

The Red Devils’ coaching staff are wary of rushing the young talent’s recovery process and believes it might take a few weeks for him to regain full match fitness.

According to reports by the Manchester Evening , Hojlund traveled to London for extensive medical examinations after a concern was raised during the initial part of his medical assessment.

While the specific details of the injury have not been disclosed, the medical team is closely monitoring his progress and providing him with the necessary care.

Given the recovery timeline, it is likely that Hojlund will miss crucial early fixtures, including the opening clash against Wolves on August 14, followed by the trip to Tottenham five days later. His potential absence also means he could be sidelined for United’s home fixture against Nottingham Forest on August 26.

Hojlund’s journey to Manchester United was the culmination of a long-standing interest from the club. Paris Saint-Germain, Chelsea, Juventus, AC Milan, and Inter Milan were all vying for the talented striker’s signature, but being a boyhood United fan, Hojlund’s heart was set on joining the Manchester club.

United’s scouting team had been tracking Hojlund since his days at Copenhagen. The Denmark international made a move to Sturm Graz in January 2022 before his switch to Atalanta last July for a reported fee of £15 million.

Source: Manchester Evening .

Charlesayor (

)