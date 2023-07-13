Manchester United are reportedly on the verge of reaching a comprehensive agreement with Italian giants Inter for the acquisition of goalkeeper Andre Onana in a deal worth £47 million.

Over the past few weeks, the Manchester baded outfit have been engaged in negotiations with their counterparts from Serie A as manager Erik ten Hag is eager to secure a new number one following David de Gea’s departure.

In the event that they couldn’t secure the services of Onana, United had requested De Gea to postpone finding a new club after his contract expired, but he ultimately decided to announce his departure from the Threatre of Dreams after 12 years.

United officials have been in Milan for several days, working towards finalizing the deal for the 27-year-old shot-stopper. Reliable transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has now revealed that the transfer is nearing completion. Having faced rejections for their previous offers, including an initial bid of £41 million, the Manchester based outfit have now presented a final verbal proposal, which is expected to be accepted by Inter.

The proposed agreement stands at €50 million (£42.7 million) with an additional €5 million (£4.3 million) in potential add-ons. The two clubs are currently in discussions regarding the payment structure for these additional amounts.

Once the financial details have been settled, the transfer can be officially announced. Onana, who previously played under Ten Hag at Ajax, has already reached an agreement on personal terms.

Initially, Inter had sought a fee in the range of £51 million for the Cameroonian goalkeeper, but United have successfully negotiated a lower price. It is expected that UCL finalist will sign a four-year contract with an option for a fifth.

Charlesayor (

)