REPORTS: Chelsea football club submit £24million transfer bid to sign new 20-year-old striker Wahi

Without much doubts, Chelsea football club will most definitely remain keen on further strengthening their attacking options before the end of the summer transfer window.

Do remember that the West London club have been one of the most active Premier League clubs so far during the ongoing transfer window having sold a number of players.

In the attacking department, Chelsea football club have sanctioned the departure of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang to Ligue 1 side Marseille and must now sign a new replacement.

And if reports are anything to go by, then Chelsea football club have been linked with a move for highly-rated Montpellier centre-forward Elye Wahi this summer.

The 20-year-old France International, who gained promotion to the Montpellier first-team squad back in 2021 has proven to be a key member of the team so far.

The young centre-forward was hugely influential for Montpellier during the 2022/2023 season where he scored 19 goals and recorded six assists in 33 appearances in all competitions.

His excellent performances in front of goal is believed to have caught the attention of Chelsea and according to reports from The Sun, the Blues are keen on signing him.

The reports further claimed that Chelsea football club tabled a bid worth up to £24million to sign Elye Wahi but Montpellier have now rejected the bid as it is below their valuation.

It is believed that Chelsea manager Mauricio Pochettino wants to add more firepower to his goalscoring options this summer and he has identified Elye Wahi as a needed addition to his squad.

But then, it remains to be seen if Chelsea football club will return with a new and improved transfer bid in order to tempt Montpellier into offloading Elye Wahi this summer.

