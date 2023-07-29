Reports: Chelsea agree deal in principle to sign Lesley Ugochukwu from Rennes for £23.5 million

Chelsea have reportedly agreed on a £23.5 million deal to secure the services of promising 19-year-old midfielder, Lesley Ugochukwu, from Stade Rennes.

The talks have advanced rapidly, with the talented youngster set to undergo a medical examination within the next 24 hours ahead of his proposed move to Stamford Bridge.

With Mauricio Pochettino in charge, Chelsea has been actively seeking reinforcements for their midfield after the departures of key players such as Mateo Kovacic, Mason Mount, and N’Golo Kante. Ugochukwu’s imminent arrival seems to address this pressing need.

Despite the impending transfer, there is a possibility that the young Frenchman might be heading back to Ligue 1 for a loan spell with Chelsea’s sister club, Strasbourg, for the upcoming season.

Reports from The Athletic indicate that Chelsea has successfully reached an agreement with Rennes on the transfer fee, following their decision to pursue the move just a few days ago. The player himself has already settled on personal terms and is expected to sign a long-term contract with the Blues.

Ugochukwu displayed impressive potential last season, featuring in 26 matches in the French top-flight.

Upon joining Chelsea, Ugochukwu will become the fifth new face at Stamford Bridge, joining the likes of Christopher Nkunku, Nicolas Jackson, Angelo, and Diego Moreira. However, Pochettino’s ambition for the summer transfer window remains undiminished, as he is still actively seeking players who can seamlessly integrate into his squad and starting lineup immediately.

Source: Daily Express.

