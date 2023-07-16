Reports: Andre Onana expected to fly in today or tomorrow to finalise Manchester United move

Manchester United’s pursuit of Inter Milan goalkeeper Andre Onana has reached an advanced stage, with reports indicating that the 27-year-old is set to fly to Manchester within the next couple of days to finalize his move to the Red Devils.

After David De Gea’s contract expired last month, Manchester United has been on the lookout for a top-class replacement, and Onana has emerged as the preferred choice.

Gazzetta Dello Sport ( SportWitness) claimed that the transfer negotiations are nearing completion.

Onana showed exceptional form for Inter Milan during the previous season, playing a pivotal role in their journey to the UEFA Champions League final. At the peak of his abilities, the 27-year-old possesses the potential to make an immediate impact at Old Trafford.

What makes this move all the more intriguing is Onana’s previous association with Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag during their time together at Ajax. This shared history is expected to aid Onana’s transition and integration into the squad.

Beyond his shot-stopping prowess, Onana’s distribution skills align well with ten Hag’s philosophy, making him an ideal fit for the Manchester United setup. The Italian giants reportedly value the goalkeeper at €55 million, and it is expected that the Red Devils will pay a fee close to that figure.

With the move set to be finalized in the coming days, Onana will soon join forces with Manchester United and embark on his new chapter at the club.

As the Red Devils aim to compete for major honors in the upcoming season, the addition of top-class players like Onana will undoubtedly bolster their chances. The 27-year-old’s presence between the sticks has the potential to significantly improve the team’s overall performance.

Source: Caught Offside

