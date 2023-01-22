Report Of Governor Yahaya Bello’s Withdrawal Of Support For Tinubu Is False And Irresponsibe – APC

Recent reports circulating on social media and some news outlets have claimed that Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi State has withdrawn his support for the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu. These reports are patently false and lack any credible evidence to support them.

Governor Bello has categorically denied these claims, stating that he remains fully committed to the party and its leadership. He also emphasized that he has not issued any statement or taken any action that would suggest he has withdrawn his support for Tinubu.

In the press statement released by the All Progressives Congress (APC) duly signed by their National Publicity Secretary, Barr. Felix Morka stated that the story is maliciously false and a figment of the imagination of its author and sponsors.

Such false and irresponsible reports can cause unnecessary confusion and division within the party and should be disregarded. It is important for the public to be cautious of misinformation and to verify the authenticity of news stories before sharing them.

The party further urged their members and Nigerians to disregard the fake news that can cause unnecessary confusion and division within the party.

