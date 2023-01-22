NEWS

Report Of Governor Yahaya Bello’s Withdrawal Of Support For Tinubu Is False And Irresponsibe – APC

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 17 hours ago
0 339 1 minute read

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Recently, there have been rumors spreading on social media and in some news outlets that Yahaya Bello, the governor of Kogi State, has abandoned Bola Tinubu, the APC’s presidential candidate. These reports are obviously erroneous and are not backed up by any reliable information.

In an outright denial of these allegations, Governor Bello asserted his continued devotion to the party and its leadership. He also highlighted that nothing he has said or done would suggest that he isn’t still in support of Tinubu.

In a press release issued by the All Progressives Congress (APC) and duly signed by their National Publicity Secretary, Barr. Felix Morka asserted that the story was maliciously false and that its author and sponsors were its creators.

Such thoughtless and false reports shouldn’t be taken seriously because they can cause unwanted strife and division within the party. The general public should be on the lookout for fake information and verify news reports before sharing them. In order to avoid unwanted disturbance and internal strife, the party asked its followers and Nigerians to disregard false information.

What views do you hold on the fake news issue in Nigeria? Feel free to get in touch with us if you have any ideas.

Tarifree (
)

Video Clip available here

View Video Clip

Tags
Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 17 hours ago
0 339 1 minute read
Photo of Joner

Joner

Related Articles

Kano Town Hall Meeting: Peter Obi Denies Sending Northerners Out Of Anambra

8 mins ago

APC Would Fail In The Upcoming Gubernatorial And Presidential Elections In Abia State — APC BoT.

14 mins ago

2023 Presidency: Peter Obi Will Not Be Able To Get The Votes Of The Northern Youths, Osita Chidoka

23 mins ago

What Bamidele Faparusi Said When Asked If Tinubu Is Capable Of Ruling Nigeria In 2023

30 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button