Report Of Governor Yahaya Bello’s Withdrawal Of Support For Tinubu Is False And Irresponsibe – APC

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Recently, there have been rumors spreading on social media and in some news outlets that Yahaya Bello, the governor of Kogi State, has abandoned Bola Tinubu, the APC’s presidential candidate. These reports are obviously erroneous and are not backed up by any reliable information.

In an outright denial of these allegations, Governor Bello asserted his continued devotion to the party and its leadership. He also highlighted that nothing he has said or done would suggest that he isn’t still in support of Tinubu.

In a press release issued by the All Progressives Congress (APC) and duly signed by their National Publicity Secretary, Barr. Felix Morka asserted that the story was maliciously false and that its author and sponsors were its creators.

Such thoughtless and false reports shouldn’t be taken seriously because they can cause unwanted strife and division within the party. The general public should be on the lookout for fake information and verify news reports before sharing them. In order to avoid unwanted disturbance and internal strife, the party asked its followers and Nigerians to disregard false information.

What views do you hold on the fake news issue in Nigeria? Feel free to get in touch with us if you have any ideas.

Tarifree (

)