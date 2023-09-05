Report: Man United confirm Amrabat’s new squad number; David Alaba rejected Saudi Arabia offer

Man Utd confirm Amrabat’s new squad number

Manchester United have revealed Sofyan Amrabat’s new jersey number after signing him from Fiorentina on deadline day. The Red Devils have assigned the No. 4 to the Moroccan midfielder following his arrival from Serie A side Fiorentina on loan on deadline day, paying a €10 million (£8.6m/$10.9m) loan fee for Amrabat’s services this season. The club have the option to make the move permanent next summer.

SOURCE: Goal

Alaba rejected Saudi offer

Real Madrid defender David Alaba was offereda a €20M-a-year contract to play in Saudi Arabia this season but rejected the offer, Spanish media outlet Revelo have reported.

SOURCE: Revelo

Pogba’s salary negotiations

Juventus superstar will hold crunch talks with the Serie A giants in the next few days. According to transfer insider Nicolo Schira, a meeting will take place to discuss spreading Pogba’s current salary. Juve officials will meet the midfielder’s agent Rafaela Pimenta regarding a potential wage restructure. The France international currently makes €8million (£6.8m) net per year plus €2m (£1.7m) as bonuses until 2026.

SOURCE: Nicolo Schira

SportWeb (

)