Report: Al-ittihad willing to offer Salah between £397m & £476m; Amrabat set to travel to Manchester

Al-ittihad are reportedly willing to offer Mohamed Salah a total package worth between £397m and £476m including three years of image rights as an ambassador for Saudi Arabia. The Saudi Pro League champions are hoping to sign Salah onto a deal until June 2027 but recently had a £150m bid rejected by the Reds.

Amrabat set to travel to Manchester

Sofyan Amrabat will travel to Manchester today following his United medical in Pisa yesterday, according to Fabrizio Romano. The Moroccan won’t be eligible to play in Sunday’s clash with Arsenal.

Man Utd may sign four more

Even though the transfer window closed on Friday evening, Manchester United are able to still bring in more players as free agents can continue to be signed and registered by Premier League teams past the September 1 deadline. The likes of Moussa Marega, Eden Hazard and Sergio Ramos are all free agents. Meanwhile, United can also complete free transfers of their own and may consider moving Eric Bailly on free of charge after the player failed to drum up interest in his services during the window.

