“Replace Obi’s Campaign Billboard You Removed Within 48 Hrs Or Face Our Wrath” – Group Warns Soludo

Following last week’s demolition of a campaign billboard belonging to the Labour Party’s presidential candidate by the Anambra State government, a group known as the Coalition of South East Youth Leaders COSEYL has asked Gov. Soludo to reinstall it within 48 hours or be prepared to face their wrath.

Recall that a large campaign billboard located at the a flyover at the Nnamdi Azikiwe University temporary site was pulled down owing to alleged failure on the part of Peter Obi’s party to meet the specified requirements for such an installation and display. The billboard was removed on Saturday, 14th January.

This drive came as a result of directives from the government of Anambra State in August 2022 which highlighted fees to be paid for those willing to erect campaign billboards across the State. In the directive, candidates vying for the presidency, senatorial seats and members of the house of representative are to pay N10m, N7m and N5m respectively. Candidates for house of assembly membership are to pay N1m.

So as the installed billboard located at the temporary site of the Nnamdi Azikiwe University which had Peter Obi’s presidency campaign poster did not meet the expected criteria, the State’s Signage and Advertisement Agency pulled it down, a move that had continued to generate talking points and condemnations.

An aggrieved group under the auspices of the Coalition of South East Youth Leaders (COSEYL) has thus registered their displeasure on the removal and had given Soludo 48 hours to reinstall it, failure of which he would face their wrath. As reported by Daily Post, the group’s position was contained in a statement issued on Thursday by its President-General, Goodkuck Ibem.

The group stated that Gov. Soludo’s directives to remove the item was borne out of the fact that Peter Obi is not a member of APGA. The group remarked that the removal was illegal and called for its reinstatement.

Excerpt of the group’s stand and resolution on the issue is presented below.

“The illegal action by Governor Charles Soludo to remove campaign billboards of these noble candidates because they are not in his political party is unconstitutional and undemocratic, to say the least.

“We give Governor Soludo 48 hours to replace those billboards of Mr Peter Obi and Senator Victor Umeh which he illegally removed or face the wrath of the youths,” the President-General had said.

