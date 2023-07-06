ARTICLESNEWS

“Rep. Martins Esin: A Strong Candidate for Key House Committees, Guiding Nigeria’s Economic Growth”- Eugenio Antai

Rep. Martins Esin, the esteemed member representing Oron, Mbo, Udung Uko, Urue Offong Oruko, and Okobo federal constituency in the 10th National Assembly, possesses a remarkable set of qualifications and experiences that make him an ideal candidate for key House standing committees. With his extensive tenure at Dangote Industries since 2008, Reps. Esin has gained valuable insights into the economic landscape, especially in the fields of finance, mineral resources, maritime affairs, and appropriations.

His degree in accounting and MBA further fortify his ability to navigate complex financial matters, ensuring effective allocation of resources and prudent decision-making. Hon. Esin’s membership in the ad hoc committee on rules and business demonstrates his commitment to upholding parliamentary processes.

By appointing Hon. Martins Esin to committees on appropriations, finance, mineral resources, maritime, and other relevant committees, the National Assembly can harness his expertise, dedication, and astute understanding of these sectors. His knowledge and experience will be invaluable in formulating policies, fostering economic growth, and steering Nigeria towards a prosperous future.

This piece is the writers personal view.

