Reno Omokri Urges Buhari To Declare State Of Emergency In Kaduna As El-Rufai Defies CBN Order

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Reno Omokri, a Nigerian author, political activist, and former aide to ex-President Goodluck Jonathan made a statement on his Twitter account accusing the Kaduna state Governor, Nasir el-Rufai, of committing an act of treason.

According to Omokri, el-Rufai’s decision to defy the Central Bank of Nigeria’s (CBN) directive stating that only the new Naira notes should be used in the country by declaring that the old Naira notes would still be valid in Kaduna is an act of treason. In his tweet, Omokri also suggested that if a state of emergency is not declared in Kaduna, then President Buhari should apologize to Nnamdi Kanu, a separatist leader who was recently arrested and charged with treason.

It is important to note that while el-Rufai’s decision may be in contravention of the CBN’s directive, it is not necessarily an act of treason. El-Rufai’s decision to allow the use of old Naira notes in Kaduna may violate the law, but it does not constitute an attempt to harm the country.

Omokri’s statement has sparked a debate on social media, with some people supporting his view while others have criticized him for making a hasty and inaccurate judgment. It is essential to always verify the information before making public statements, particularly those that could have profound implications.

Articleman (

)