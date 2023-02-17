Reno Omokri Slams A Twitter User For Saying He Doesn’t Have Sense On His Recent Tweet

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

The former aide to Ex-president Goodluck Jonathan, Reno Omokri, eventually slammed a lady who consistently insulted him for not supporting the Labour Party’s flagbearer, Mr. Peter Obi.

Reno Omokri, earlier took to his verified social media account, Twitter, to express his opinion on depression, where he stated that one of the major causes of depression these days is comparing one’s real life with the reel life of people on Instagram and Facebook. However, a lady replied under his comment box saying “You still don’t have sense.”

In a bid to react to her response, Reno Omokri tweeted, “Thanks for your comment. On your profile, you claim to be a white American female millionaire investor. Yet, you consistently insult me for not supporting Obi. You even insult me in Igbo. You must be one of the very few White American millionaires who speaks Igbo.”

What’s your take on this? Dear esteemed readers, kindly drop your thoughts and opinions in the comments box below as regards the recent tweet made by Reno Omokri.

Masterupondpen (

)