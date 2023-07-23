Reno Omokri reveals why it is better to be the poorest man in a rich neighbourhood than otherwise

Reno Omokri, a former special assistant to the former president of Nigeria, Goodluck Ebele Jonathan, has made a statement on his official Twitter handle about how important the environment in which people live matters in their bid to be productive in what they do.

The statement released by the one-time best-selling author read, “Neighborhoods matter. It is better to be the poorest man in a rich neighborhood than to be the wealthiest man in a poor district. If you are renting, you are not only renting space. You are renting atmospheres. Your neighbors’ mentalities will affect yours, and vice versa.

He concluded his Twitter statement with, “Even Yeshua could not do miracles in Nazareth because of the type of neighbors He had. He elected to leave there for a place with better-minded people. If neighbors could impact the productivity of your Lord and Savior, how much more could you?

The screenshot below shows Omokri’s tweet.

