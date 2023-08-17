Reno Omokri Knocks Shehu Sani Over Comments on Badaru’s Appointment as Defence Minister

Following the appointment and confirmation of various ministers and their portfolios by the Tinubu-led administration, there have been controversies in some quarters regarding the position Abubakar Badaru now occupies.

Recall that the portfolios of various ministers were officially unveiled yesterday as the immediate past governor, Abubakar Badaru of Jigawa State, was appointed the Minister of Defence.

Speaking in regards to this announcement a post published on his official Twitter timeline, the former lawmaker representing Kaduna Central Senatorial District, Senator Shehu Sani, on Wednesday faulted the ministerial position given to the former Jigawa State governor, opining that it should have been given to a retired military officer with experience and records of accomplishments.

Contrary to the above-mentioned suggestion about the ministerial position given to Abubakar Badaru, Reno Omokri, a former presidential aide, tackled Shehu a post published on Thursday on Twitter, noting that military officers have served as Ministers of Defence in times past and nothing changed about the security situation of the country.

His statement reads in part, “We had a former military General and Head of State as President and a retired General as Minister of Defence under Buhari, and our security worsened.”

Reno Omokri added, “If you look at our history, we have had more security when civilians headed the Defence Ministry than when soldiers did. Let these ex-military guys give others a chance, and then we can compare and contrast.”

What’s your take on this matter?

