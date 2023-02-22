Reno Omokri: “A foolish man does not give to his mother because she does not ask.”

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Reno Omokri, who was a former special assistant to former President of Nigeria, Goodluck Ebele Jonathan, has made a tweet on his official Twitter handle stating that a man will be termed foolish for not providing for the needs of his mother because she does not ask her for provisions as it regards her needs.

The best-selling author made this tweet in relation to how men who are foolish provide for their girlfriends because they ask them rather than provide for their mother, who did not ask.

In his writings on his Twitter account, he wrote, “A foolish man does not give to his mother because she does not ask, yet never fails to give to his girlfriend because she always asks.” Many such girls are like fire. No matter what you give to fire, it is never enough. “Give to those who deserve, not to those who demand.”

See the screenshot below

The tweet is just an encouragement for men to take care of their mothers as well, irrespective of whether they ask or not.

TheTirelessWriter (

)