‘Renewed Hope’: Don’t disgrace Nigeria, Natives tells Tinubu’s ministers

The Natives, a pro-Nigerian democracy group, has charged President Bola Tinubu’s ministers to either deliver on his ‘Renewed Hope’ agenda or resign.

Smart Edward, leader of the group, gave the charge on Wednesday in Abuja at a news conference.

Mr Edward said the ministers could not afford to fail Nigerians because all eyes are on them. He noted that Mr Tinubu had demonstrated good leadership by appointing them.

“We are total and firm believers in the Renewed Hope administration, so we will give you the ministers support. We will be at your doors, keep you on your toes, and meet you in the field,” stated Mr Edward. “We will monitor and evaluate your progress and will not be afraid to spot you out or call for you to be booted out. This time around, Nigerians must win.”

The Natives added that the task to renew the hope of Nigerians “through creative and innovative solutions has been signalled unmistakably,” stressing that “we are all aware of the sacrifices Nigerians have had to make in the face of the bold decisions to rescue our country by Tinubu and the challenges of temporary pain confronting the people.”

Mr Edward claimed that Mr Tinubu had given Nigerians a combination of courage, open-mindedness, experience, inclusion and performers. This, he said, was achieved with the cooperation of the National Assembly.

“To the new ministers, we say congratulations, we call upon you to be constantly aware of the Renewed Hope covenant with the people. Come alive, wake up and rise up, you are 45 of the best among us, do not be a disgrace to us, globally, collectively and individually. We won’t tolerate failure,” the group said.

It noted that Mr Tinubu “has both the mandatory role to supervise and be responsible for successes and failures.”

“We are citizens. We are Natives and we are Tinubu’s helpers and followers. Our nation deserves better than the past. Nigeria must be greater, you have been burdened with the task to lead us to our destination; we will follow, lead us well,” Natives emphasised. “We call on you to be on your toes, fold your sleeves, the task is enormous, you all have the pedigree to surmount the challenges.”

