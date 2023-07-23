Removing Tinubu As President Would Be Impractical At This Stage, Dr. Tokunbo Says Admits Court Case.

Dr Tokunbo Pearse, a prominent member of the Peoples Democratic Party and former governorship candidate of the Social Democratic Party in 2019, believes that it is now too late to remove Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu from the presidency.

The tribunal case have been going on for months now, with no visible headway on what the final verdict will be on the just concluded presidential election.

According to the Sun paper, this comes as Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party and Mr Peter Obi of the Labour Party are challenging Tinubu’s victory.

Dr Pearse emphasized that Tinubu has already made significant appointments, making it difficult to remove him, especially since he has been sworn in as president.

He pointed out that Tinubu has received the highest honor of GCFR, appointed Service Chiefs, and is actively fulfilling his duties, including representing the country abroad.

Given these circumstances, Dr Pearse concludes that removing Tinubu at this stage would be impractical.

Businessadvocate (

)