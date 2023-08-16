Removing billboards can’t remove public eyes from Judiciary – Atiku’s aide

A post on Vanguard’s official website reads that Mr. Phrank Shaibu, Atiku Abubakar’s Special Assistant on Public Communications, has chastised government agents guilty for the removal of billboards with the message “All Eyes on The Judiciary” that were put in important regions across Nigeria.

He claimed that their actions were proof of President Bola Tinubu’s authoritarianism and assault on free expression.

Shaibu said this in response to the Advertising Regulatory Council of Nigeria’s (ARCON) demand to remove all billboards showing the advertisement across Nigeria.

He emphasized that ARCON also dissolved the Advertising Standard commission, a statutory commission under the Council tasked with ensuring that advertisements comply with Federation legislation as well as the Code of Advertising Ethics of the advertising profession.

Shaibu explained that the entire incident reinforced the argument that election cases in court ought to be completed before beneficiaries of questionable elections are inaugurated.

He further wondered how a message like : “All Eyes on the Judiciary” would translate to a threat to society.

Shaibu said, “The basic principle of social justice is about the people. The advertisers of the bill boards only did what the norm is in civilized climes. It was the agents working to impress an interest that read meanings to that innocuous advert.

“Otherwise, it is a basic principle that eyes must be on the wheel of justice.

“Eyes must naturally be on the wheel of justice because when justice is delivered, it must be’seen’ to be just!

“In any case, Tinubu and the APC are both in the same court. It’s interesting how people find this particular message distressing.

“In any case, even if they take down the billboards, they would never be able to keep all eyes on the judges during this historic period.”

He also stated that “ARCON had already began functioning like the Lagos State Signage and Advertising Agency (LASAA), which had acquired a reputation of denying Nigerians the ability to carry advertisements that the Lagos State government regarded “unfavorable.”

“Tinubu has once again demonstrated his dictatorial tendencies in public.”

How did a simple message saying “all eyes on the judiciary” become offensive?

“This is a clear case of abuse of office, and it reinforces the argument that court cases should be resolved before inauguration so that beneficiaries of fraudulent elections cannot manipulate the system in their favor.”

“Billboards are utilized to display instructional messages. Is it wrong to warn Nigerians that all eyes should be on the judiciary? “In any event, is there any Nigerian who is unaware that the judiciary is hearing the case challenging Tinubu’s illegitimate victory?

“Even the justices are aware that all eyes are on them because of the historic assignment that they have been given.” If Tinubu had nothing to hide, why would he be terrified of such a message?

“Nigerians can now see what the people of Lagos have been facing all these years, where LASAA denies the opposition the use of billboards just to please their master.”

“Things have gotten so bad that Tinubu’s son has exclusive rights to billboards along the Lekki axis.” Who can forget Tinubu’s son’s company admitting to shutting off billboard lights during the #ENDSARS protests? And the only implausible explanation for such a heinous conduct is if it was not committed in bad faith.”

Shaibu argued that it was ironic because Tinubu professed to be a democracy and even boasted of funding the June 12 battle, only to turn into an intolerant dictator after the election.

He went on to say that it was hypocritical for the same individual to preach democracy in Niger while denying Nigerians the most basic kind of democracy, which involves freedom of speech and expression.

“He needs to be reminded that charity begins at home.” Shaibu added.

Atiku further stated that Dele Alake’s statement at the Senate screening that “social media would be regulated soon” was just another example of Tinubu’s disregard for democratic norms.

Shaibu added, “While we keep calling on the judiciary to restore the mandate of the people, we cannot but ask the citizens to be vigilant as the corn-man tries to undermine our democracy.

“Having failed in his last 70 days in office, which has increased Nigeria’s inflation and destroyed the value of the naira, systematically denied Nigerians the right to protest or go on strike. “Under the watch of this administration, inflation had climbed to an 18-year high.”

“While we continue to call on the judiciary to restore the people’s mandate, we cannot but ask the citizens to be vigilant as the corn-man tries to undermine our democracy,” Shaibu continued.

“Having failed in his last 70 days in office, which has increased Nigerian inflation and destroyed the value of the naira, he has systematically denied Nigerians the right to protest or go on strike.” “Inflation had risen to an 18-year high under this administration.”

“He wishes to govern social media in order to prevent his failures from being amplified. Nigerians cannot be flogged and not cry. This is not going to happen.” He concluded.

classicade (

)