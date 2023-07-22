Remove Subsidy, Crash Naira, Raise Fuel Price, Raise School Fees, All Good Leadership Signs?- Obaze

The Labour Party chieftain’s disclosure has shed light on the various policy decisions made by the incumbent government. With the removal of the fuel subsidy, the spike in fuel prices has become a pressing issue for citizens. Additionally, the depreciation of the Naira, alongside the hikes in electricity tariffs and fuel prices, has compounded public dissatisfaction with the administration’s economic policies. As these debates continue, the nation awaits further developments in its political and economic landscape.

One of the aides of the presidential aspirant from the Labour Party, Oseloka H Obaze, recently highlighted a series of policies implemented by the current administration since it assumed power on May 29. Among these policies, the most significant move has been the removal of the fuel subsidy, leading to a subsequent increase in fuel prices. This decision has drawn considerable public attention and concern.

Ever since President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration took over the reins of the nation, its policy actions have sparked widespread discussion. One major area of contention is the government’s decision to eliminate the fuel subsidy, which directly contributed to the rise in fuel prices. Many citizens have expressed their dissatisfaction with this move and are voicing their grievances.

In addition to the fuel subsidy issue, there are other policies introduced by the current administration that have generated considerable public outcry. Oseloka H Obaze, in a post shared on his official Twitter page, brought to light some of these controversial decisions. Notably, the administration’s actions have resulted in the depreciation of the national currency, the Naira. Furthermore, they have implemented increases in both electricity tariffs and fuel prices, adding to the concerns and frustrations of the general populace.

Dear esteemed readers what is your take on this article?

TomTundex (

)