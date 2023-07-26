Removal Of Subsidies: NLC Threatens A General Strike Against Anti-Poor Policies.

The federal administration has been given a seven-day deadline to remove all anti-poor and anti-worker policies, or face a statewide strike beginning on August 2.

This was stated by Joe Ajaero, president of the NLC, in a statement that was signed on Thursday in Abuja with Emma Ugboaja, general secretary of the union.

The statement was made following the conclusion of the NLC’s central working committee (CWC), which met on Tuesday in Abuja.

According to Mr. Ajaero, CWC had seen the dire economic circumstances that Nigerians were in as well as their effects on the general populace, such as misery and poverty.

He claimed that CWC had underlined that these were obviously the outcomes of the current administration’s insensitive policies and conduct.

He claims that the CWC-in-session afterwards decided to give the federal government a seven-day deadline to comply with all of our demands.

Beginning on August 2, 2023, we will launch a nationwide campaign to pressure the government to change its anti-poor and anti-worker policies.

In order to make sure that the government pays attention to the people, he stated, “We have directed all affiliates and state councils to begin immediate mobilisation and closely work with associations, individuals, and other entities, including the ones already on the streets.”

According to him, the CWC also requests the immediate cancellation of the most recent increases in PMS prices, public school tuition increases, the release of university employees’ and lecturers’ salaries that have been withheld for eight months, and a rise in VAT.

According to the NLC president, the CWC has also urged the government to launch the presidential steering committee soon, as agreed upon in past significant conversations.

“To also start forming a coalition of all Nigerians across the country, where everyone would be a leader and everyone will be a follower.

“To mobilize all civil society organizations and Nigerians, wherever they may be, to act independently to save our country.”

The union orders all affiliates and state councils to mobilize right now and closely cooperate with organizations, people, and other entities, including those who are already on the streets, in order to make sure that the government pays attention to the populace.

(NAN)

PmoneyRg (

)