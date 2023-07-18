Remember, I Had Warned That My Only Major Fear Is That Tinubu May Build A One Party State- Mr Sumner Sambo

A Nigerian political analyst, Mr Sumner Sambo, has recalled that he previously warned that his only major fear with Bola Tinubu becoming president is that he may build one party state in the country, noting that it seems to be where we are heading now.

Speaking further, Mr Sambo urged President Tinubu to learn from what Barack Obama said when he visited Ghana, that if one builds strong institutions, it will be of good help even when the person is not there, noting that a lot of people who built themselves rather than building strong institutions who are out of power today are facing the challenges.

Mr Sambo made this disclosure when he was being interviewed on Arise Television, as he was reacting to the resignation of Abdullahi Adamu as the APC National Chairman, noting that Adamu’s resignation is a clear indication that this administration is trying to build strong men, rather than strong institutions.

He said: “Remember, I had warned here they my problem with Tinubu coming in as president is not that he won’t be able to govern very well, that my only major fear is that he may build a one party state and that is where we are heading to now.”

Furthermore, he made it known that this is the best time for President Tinubu, as someone who had been outside and was called the National Leader of the party to recognise the party, so that the party will be a formidable one.

In addition, Mr Sambo noted that both Abdullahi Adamu and Bola Tinubu are not politicians that could be pushed aside so easily, describing Abdullahi Adamu and Bola Tinubu as a principled and fearless politicians that can dare anyone.

What is your take on this particular issue? You can drop your comments and opinions below.

Start Watching From 8:04



Ebukajp150 (

)