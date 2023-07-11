Religion Cannot Divide Us – Osun State Government Responds to MURIC

The Osun State government has accused the Muslim rights group MURIC of trying to create a religious crisis in the state.

According to Punch report, It also clarified that the list of candidates for commissioner is based on merit and competence, not religious sentiments.

In response to MURIC’s accusation that Governor Ademola Adeleke is an agent of the Christian Association of Nigeria and that he put more Christians than Muslims on the list, a statement released Tuesday by Olawale Rasheed, spokesman for the state governor, said the state governor noted that the list contained more Christians than Muslims.

The statement added that since taking office, Governor Adeleke has pledged to achieve good governance and correct the ills inherited from the previous administration, and has made the competence of his appointees and their commitment to the obligations of the state a premise for his governance decisions.

It said, “The initial appointees of Gov. Adeleke were not religious, but men of merit, competence, and conformity with the leadership style of Gov. Adeleke.

“The same principles of meritocracy that produced the nominees were applied to the appointment of the permanent secretaries, who were the treasurers of the ministries. This policy of impartiality, fairness, and competence also guided many of the governor’s landmark decisions.

In just eight months in office, the governor has developed the habit of scouting for the best talents among the indigenous population who can support a concerted effort to save the state from the many challenges of depopulation, lack of infrastructure, and poverty.

The Governor’s approach has also yielded excellent results, highly appreciated by Osun natives at home and abroad.

Therefore, destabilizing agents who are mere nuisances masquerading as religious groups cannot use religion as a partisan tool to divide and confuse a government that is busy rectifying the ills of the recent past.

Osun State is a highly enlightened society with a deep record of religious harmony and a profound understanding of its governor as an international leader who has never and will never pander to religious bigotry, ethnic partisanship, or unhelpful decision-making.”

MURIC should look elsewhere for the goods of extremism and division.” The religious leaders of Osun State understand and support the governor and their prayers sustain him every second.

