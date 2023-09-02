Relationship Is Not Bondage Or Prison, Stop Being Weird, Sheggz Replies Critics

Reality Star and former big brother Naija Level up housemate Segun Olusemo popularly known as Sheggz has replied trolls who criticized him over his friendship with his Love interest, Bella

The handsome and out spoken young man expressed anger while telling them to stop being weird because relationship is not bondage, using his official Twitter handle, he said

“Relationship is not bondage or prison please. Stop being weird, let everybody enjoy themselves! Funny enough, I was in the club next door with my guys

Sheggz is a social media influencer, brand ambassador, Tv personality and a London based former footballer, he was popular in the house for his relationship with Chidinma Esther Okagbue, “Big Bella” a beautiful lady from Anambra State, Nigeria.

