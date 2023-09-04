Relationship Is Not Bondage Or Prison, Stop Being Weird, Sheggz Replies Critics

Reality Star and former big brother Naija Level up housemate Segun Olusemo popularly known as Sheggz has replied trolls who criticized him over his friendship with his Love interest, Bella.

In a tweet, Sheggz expressed frustration with people he felt were judging the nature of their relationship unfairly. He stated that relationships are not meant to be like “bondage or prison.”

Sheggz reminded fans that both he and Bella are free to enjoy themselves separately outside of the Big Brother house. He implied they were hanging out in different places that same night.

While Sheggz did not directly reference Bella in the tweet, fans assumed he was alluding to their close friendship on the show. Some viewers have made assumptions about whether the pair should be spending more or less time together.

Sheggz and Bella gained popularity through their time as housemates on Big Brother Naija’s Level Up season. As public figures, their friendship continues to receive speculatory attention.

However, without clarity from Sheggz and Bella, definitive statements about the status or expectations of their relationship remains speculative. The core of Sheggz’s tweet seems to be a request for privacy and understanding as they navigate life after the show

