Relations as Bashir Ahmad asks Senator Shehu Sani to adopt baby boy abandoned in a refuse dump.

Muhammadu Buhari’s Special assistant on Digital Communication, Bashir Ahmad has left Nigerians and social media users buzzing after asking former Nigerian Senator, Shehu Sani to adopt the baby boy that was abandoned in a refuse dump.

It all started when the former Nigerian Senator, Shehu Sani shared Photo of himself with the baby boy after his recent visit the orphanage where he was.

Senator Shehu Sani tweeted: “The little Baby Boy, Jordan who was thrown and abandoned in a Refuse dump by his unknown parents is now 6 months old. Today I visited the Orphanage.”

This tweet from Senator Shehu Sani sharing Photo of himself with the baby boy who was abandoned in a refuse dump has attracted reactions from Nigerians, one of which was from Muhammadu Buhari’s Special assistant on digital communication, Bashir Ahmad who begged him to adopt the baby boy.

Bashir Ahmad tweeted: “Please adopt the little Jordan, Distinguished Senator.”

This tweet from Bashir Ahmad asking Senator Shehu Sani to adopt the baby boy has attracted reactions from Nigerians and social media users, as some have said they resemble, while some have asked who named the baby Jordan.

