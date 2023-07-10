Regional Bloc: ECOWAS must bit back, we can’t sit like toothless bulldogs & allow more Coup- Tinubu

The Nigerian president, Bola Tinubu who is also the newly elected Chairman of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) has called for serious international policies to dig out security challenges facing the region.

In a recent video, Bola Ahmed Tinubu disclosed that ECOWAS must not allow another coup attempt in the region. We must bite back, we can’t sit like toothless bulldogs.

In his remark at the 63rd Ordinary Session of the Regional Bloc in Guinea Bissau, President Bola Tinubu and Chairman of ECOWAS emphasized that ECOWAS will tolerate the repetition of coups in West Africa region, and they will take this up seriously with the African Union, European Union, Britain and the United States.

President Tinubu revealed that despite the complexity of managing democracy, it remains the best form of governance and must be ascribed to. We need to take the security duty in the region very seriously and ensure the restoration of peace, safety across the region.

