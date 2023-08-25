Regina Daniels Shares Photos and Video From Wedding Reception of Senator Sani’s Daughter

Following the wedding ceremony of the daughter of Nigerian Senator representing the Niger East Senatorial District, Musa Sani, Zainab, Nollywood popular actress, Regina Daniels has taken to social media to upload lovely pictures and a video showing the moment she was present at the event with her husband, Ned Nwoko.

Recall that Senator Musa Sani’s daughter, Zainab had few weeks ago, tied the knot with her groom, Yerima Hamman, as the likes of Vice President, Kashim Shettima, Emir of Minna, Haruna Bahago and other important dignitaries were present to witness such union.

And so in a recent development, Nigerian businesswoman, Regina Daniels took to her official Instagram page to upload beautiful pictures and video of she and her husband, Senator Ned Nwoko looking outstanding in their outfits which they used in attending the reception of such wedding.

“Wedding guests at the wedding reception of Senator Sani’s daughter.”

