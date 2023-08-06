Regina Daniels Reacts After Her Husband Ned Spoke On Bank Interest Rate During Senators Meeting

Nigerian actress Regina Daniels Nwoko reacted when her husband, Senator Prince Ned Nwoko, brought up bank interest rates at a senators meeting.

Senator Prince Ned Nwoko, a banking industry specialist, said that he has always been worried about interest rates in Nigeria. The rates for fees and even bank deposits are approximately 5 to 6 percent, but the rates for loans are closer to 20 to 23 percent. He has long questioned why the government couldn’t reduce interest rates so that Nigerian customers may borrow money, but when you visit other nations,

In Nigeria, Ned Nwoko said, consumers are left to pay the bank’s fees, and they wind up making enormous profits since the government is powerless to ensure that bank interest rates are kept as low as possible for the benefit of consumers.

Regina Daniels responded in the comments section of the video she had put on her Instagram page after seeing what her husband had stated during the senators’ meeting: “My ears and note pads are filled with so many things that my husband strongly believes can change the living standard of Nigerian citizens.”

Lovematter1 (

)