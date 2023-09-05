Regardless The Blackmail Or Intimidation, The Judges Should Give Their Decision – Femi Falana

Femi Falana, Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), has revealed that the Presidential Petition Tribunal should not look at the blackmail or intimidation from political parties or Nigerians, rather they should give their judgment on the presidential election. Revealing that the presidential tribunal doesn’t work the way people think as they believe that the tribunal must declare their candidate the winner of the election.

According to Channel Television, the Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN) revealed that most Nigerians who have the mindset that the tribunal should declare their candidate winner of the election are among the category of people voting for the first time. Stating that the tribunal doesn’t work like that, rather the tribunal judges are expected to look at the evidence given and apply the law, regardless of the blackmail or intimidation from political parties or Nigerians. Saying that the judges will give their decision irrespective of what people will say because some will win while others will lose

Source: Channel Television

Video link:https://fb.watch/mS52ffz1VP/?mibextid=rS40aB7S9Ucbxw6v

